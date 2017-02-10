How Epidemics Happen: The Terrifying Reality of Superspreaders

Jostled in the airport, someone is coughing in line. The air looks empty but it is loaded with microbes that make their way into your body. You get sick. You give it to your family, and that's pretty much it. But what if you were so contagious that you spread it to your entire community and beyond?

Infectious disease is spread every day in multiple ways. A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looked at the 2014 outbreak of Ebola and found infectious disease is taking an increasingly dangerous route—through superspreaders.

One of the most notorious superspreaders in history was Typhoid Mary. Born in Ireland, Mary Mallon emigrated to the US in 1884 when she was 15 years old. She found work as a cook and domestic servant, but unknown to her and her employers, Mallon was an asymptomatic carrier of Salmonella typhi.

Though she had no symptoms, Mallon eventually infected 51 people with typhoid fever, three of which died. An epidemiologist with the New York City Health Department was able, with significant effort, to track Mallon and investigate the infection she spread. Mallon was eventually quarantined on an island permanently after refusing to give up work as a cook. She died alone, without friends or family, on the island at the age of 69.

Superspreader is a term used to informally describe people that spread infection in a disproportionate way. These highly infectious individuals are not easy to identify given the variability of how each infection presents. The 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is largely owed to superspreaders.

In that outbreak, one hospitalized index patient was associated with 125 secondary cases. Another index patient led to more than 180 cases, and one air traveler caused 22 secondary cases as the infection flew between Hong Kong and Beijing. Eventually, the infection spread to Vietnam, Singapore, and Canada.

In an outbreak, an index case is the individual at the root of a transmission tree. Analyzing how an index case spreads contagion is as essential as planning medical care for newly infected victims. At both ends of the equation—at infection and with treatment—healthcare workers have an opportunity to slow the spread of an infectious disease and possibly avoid an outbreak.